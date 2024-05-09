Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 247,564 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,564 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $8,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 98.8% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 50.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Shares of EXC opened at $37.82 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $43.53. The firm has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

