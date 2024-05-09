Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 5,547 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,547 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.45% of Trinity Industries worth $9,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 223,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth $464,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Guardian Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

NYSE TRN opened at $30.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.39. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $809.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trinity Industries news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 8,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $264,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,746,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 9,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $273,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 8,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $264,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,746,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

