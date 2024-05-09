Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 898 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 142,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,866,000 after buying an additional 13,873 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 48,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $118.59 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

