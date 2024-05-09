New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In related news, Director Greg D. Carmichael bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.73 per share, for a total transaction of $167,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,596.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Greg D. Carmichael bought 2,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.73 per share, with a total value of $167,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,596.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 14,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $1,220,739.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,773 shares in the company, valued at $7,115,845.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EHC stock opened at $85.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $57.55 and a one year high of $86.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

