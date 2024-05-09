New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,157,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,769,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of News by 10.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 168,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,949 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in News by 663.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 142,388 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of News by 3.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 52,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in News by 9.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 992,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,719,000 after acquiring an additional 83,025 shares during the period. 14.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average is $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 1.37. News Co. has a 1 year low of $16.49 and a 1 year high of $28.92.

About News

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

