New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on KKR shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $99.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.37. The firm has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.79 and a 52 week high of $103.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 19.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

