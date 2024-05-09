New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 426 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Triodos Investment Management BV bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,698,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2,618.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 488,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,519,000 after acquiring an additional 470,886 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,755,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,256,000 after acquiring an additional 446,483 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,858,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,399,000 after acquiring an additional 378,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,204,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,257,000 after acquiring an additional 272,184 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $44.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.31. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.97 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kurt Stoffel acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at $439,965.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

