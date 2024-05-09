New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 995 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carvana were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Carvana by 1,225.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 1,370.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $347,679.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,654,268.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 4,197 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $347,679.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,827 shares in the company, valued at $13,654,268.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 623,849 shares of company stock valued at $60,475,821 over the last three months. 17.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $114.39 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $129.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 3.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.37 and its 200-day moving average is $57.84.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

