Ninety One UK Ltd Has $800.41 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,267,943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 549,769 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.4% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.05% of Amazon.com worth $800,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 44,765 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $208,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,522 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Solidarity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 126,848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,125,000 after purchasing an additional 26,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.62.

Shares of AMZN opened at $188.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.16 and a 52 week high of $189.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.60 and a 200-day moving average of $161.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at $886,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,491,020,557.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,198,961 shares of company stock worth $4,482,430,577 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

