Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.29. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 494,737 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $0.90 to $0.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $150.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter valued at $4,228,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $947,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,425,864 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares during the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

