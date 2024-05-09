NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.8% of Certuity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Certuity LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 6,990 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 89,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,298,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,028 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,325,750 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,637,418,000 after acquiring an additional 317,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Argus boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.05.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $904.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $280.46 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $872.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $659.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

