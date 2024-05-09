NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Trimmed by Citizens Business Bank

Citizens Business Bank lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,839 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.7% of Citizens Business Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 41,256 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,521 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 479 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $904.12 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $280.46 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $872.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $659.34.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. CICC Research initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.05.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

