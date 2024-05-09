Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.01

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.01 and traded as high as $4.08. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 67,168 shares changing hands.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 2.2% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 278,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, FourWorld Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC now owns 2,802,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,030,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

