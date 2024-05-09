Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.05% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $461,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 32.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $3,962,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 130,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $78.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.76. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.93 and a 52 week high of $84.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.39 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,874. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,874. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $884,286.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,341 shares of company stock worth $2,097,938 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

