Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm raised Orthofix Medical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Orthofix Medical Stock Up 7.3 %

OFIX stock opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.06. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.01. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 20.28% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $200.42 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

