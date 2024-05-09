Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases 80 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,188 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 17.3% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.6% during the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 41,256 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 241.1% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 37.1% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,521 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its position in NVIDIA by 38.4% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 479 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $904.12 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $280.46 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $872.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $659.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,160.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Argus upped their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $910.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.