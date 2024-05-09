Pioneer Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PESXQ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PESXQ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.03. Pioneer Energy Services shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 464,700 shares trading hands.
Pioneer Energy Services Trading Up 5.6 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.
Pioneer Energy Services Company Profile
Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneer Energy Services
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.