Piper Sandler Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.21% from the company’s previous close.
Vimeo Price Performance
Shares of VMEO opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92. Vimeo has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $5.77.
Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.40 million. Vimeo had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Vimeo Company Profile
Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.
