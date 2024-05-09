Piper Sandler Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.21% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of VMEO opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92. Vimeo has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $5.77.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.40 million. Vimeo had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMEO. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vimeo by 3,726.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Vimeo by 4,565.2% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

