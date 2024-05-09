PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.24% of PJT Partners worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,126,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PJT Partners news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 12,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $1,363,822.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,103.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PJT Partners news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 12,926 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $1,363,822.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,103.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,045,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,678,368.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $99.34 on Thursday. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $61.03 and a one year high of $107.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.40.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.53. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $329.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 27.55%.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

