Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 93.24% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portillo’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Portillo’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.24 million, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average is $14.22. Portillo’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.90 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 2.71%. Portillo’s’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portillo’s will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portillo’s

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Portillo’s by 121.4% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 135,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 74,314 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Portillo’s by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,523,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,609,000 after buying an additional 57,451 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Portillo’s by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 125,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 67,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Portillo’s by 2.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portillo’s Company Profile

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

Featured Stories

