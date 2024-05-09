Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Get Premier African Minerals alerts:

Premier African Minerals Price Performance

Shares of PREM stock opened at GBX 0.19 ($0.00) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 0.05. Premier African Minerals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.01 ($0.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £55.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.26.

About Premier African Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.

Receive News & Ratings for Premier African Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier African Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.