Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
Premier African Minerals Price Performance
Shares of PREM stock opened at GBX 0.19 ($0.00) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 0.05. Premier African Minerals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.01 ($0.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £55.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.26.
About Premier African Minerals
Further Reading
