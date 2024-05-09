Puda Coal (OTCMKTS:PUDA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Puda Coal, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Puda Coal shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.
Puda Coal, Inc, through its indirect equity ownership in Shanxi Puda Coal Group Co, Ltd., supplies metallurgical coking coal in the People's Republic of China. Its processed coking coal is used by coke and steel producers for the purpose of making the coke required for the steel manufacturing process.
