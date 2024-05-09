Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Crescent Point Energy Corp. Increased by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:CPG)

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crescent Point Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CPG. ATB Capital raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.70.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

TSE CPG opened at C$11.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.05. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$8.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.14). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1 billion.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt bought 49,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$500,486.35. In related news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt bought 49,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,486.35. Also, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total transaction of C$408,099.51. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 31.51%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.