Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Revolve Group, Inc. Issued By Roth Capital (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Revolve Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Revolve Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Revolve Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $21.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.15. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $23.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolve Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,466,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,615,000 after purchasing an additional 390,670 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Revolve Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,915,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,287,000 after purchasing an additional 18,228 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 825,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 678,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 229,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Revolve Group by 38.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 534,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 148,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

