Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Stoke Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Li now expects that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.43). The consensus estimate for Stoke Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.28) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.45) EPS.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on STOK. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average is $6.68. The firm has a market cap of $604.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.82. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $16.40.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $25,107.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,746 shares in the company, valued at $126,550.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $25,107.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,746 shares in the company, valued at $126,550.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 3,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $41,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,843,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,786,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,622,741 shares of company stock worth $41,935,115. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STOK. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

