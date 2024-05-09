Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Novanta Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Novanta in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Novanta’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Novanta’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. Novanta had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $230.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Novanta’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $158.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 78.11 and a beta of 1.35. Novanta has a 52-week low of $111.20 and a 52-week high of $187.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.79 and its 200 day moving average is $157.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.98.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $511,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,519,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $511,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,519,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 12.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Novanta by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Novanta by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

