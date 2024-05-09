Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Hancock Whitney Co. Lifted by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:HWC)

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s FY2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HWC. StockNews.com lowered Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $47.96 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $31.75 and a twelve month high of $49.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day moving average of $43.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 10.2% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 201,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,295,000 after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at about $319,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 4.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 101.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $158,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $158,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $59,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,058.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,780 shares of company stock worth $256,988 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 27.97%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

