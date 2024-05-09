Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:OVV)

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $6.13 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 19.16%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OVV. Barclays started coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

OVV opened at $50.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.71. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $55.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,029,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,554 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 2.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,877,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,289,000 after buying an additional 507,562 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 2.5% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,524,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,801,000 after buying an additional 136,016 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,639,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,937,000 after acquiring an additional 168,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,069,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,424,000 after acquiring an additional 89,753 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ovintiv news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $471,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,012.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $303,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,564 shares of company stock worth $4,660,818. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

