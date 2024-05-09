Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on REGN. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $981.71.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $967.65, for a total transaction of $967,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,543 shares in the company, valued at $36,328,483.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,095 shares of company stock worth $7,779,766 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $955.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $942.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $899.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.80 and a 52 week high of $998.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

