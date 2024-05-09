Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) PT Raised to $235.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s current price.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RGA. UBS Group boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $198.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGA

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $207.74 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $135.07 and a twelve month high of $208.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,239 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,993,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 122,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,794,000 after acquiring an additional 67,318 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 16,078.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 22,027 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.