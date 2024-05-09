Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stake Lowered by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 44.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Repligen by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total transaction of $3,298,630.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,575,562.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $193,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,367 shares in the company, valued at $16,892,409.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total value of $3,298,630.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,575,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,597 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,532 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

Repligen Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $165.50 on Thursday. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $211.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 662.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.56.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

