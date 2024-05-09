Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,930,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,330 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Comerica by 43.0% during the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,880,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,664,000 after purchasing an additional 865,870 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 684.2% during the 3rd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 744,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,953,000 after buying an additional 649,956 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $31,018,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,462,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,784,000 after buying an additional 461,741 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $382,381.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,541.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $382,381.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $53.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $57.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.34.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Comerica had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 56.46%.

CMA has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Comerica from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.89.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

