Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,808 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,799,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,503,592,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,139,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,441,000 after acquiring an additional 180,202 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 905,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,316,000 after acquiring an additional 50,879 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 16,173.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 787,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,855,000 after acquiring an additional 782,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,560,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Trading Down 2.4 %

Paycom Software stock opened at $172.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.