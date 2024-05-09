Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $256.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.07. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $261.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

