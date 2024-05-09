Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $545,000 Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 183.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $82.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $65.39 and a one year high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.86 and a 200-day moving average of $78.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

