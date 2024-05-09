Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 630 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 338.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2,620.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 985.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PNW shares. UBS Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $76.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $951.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 76.69%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

