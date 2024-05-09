Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 747 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth $26,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hasbro from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.36.

HAS stock opened at $61.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.38. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

