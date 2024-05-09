Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Holdings Decreased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Robert Half worth $29,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in Robert Half by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 50,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Robert Half by 508.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 29,237 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in Robert Half by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in Robert Half by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half in the fourth quarter valued at about $732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,970,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robert Half stock opened at $70.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.30. Robert Half Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is presently 63.47%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

