Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 147,333 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 185.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,333 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of SentinelOne worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 189.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 29,793 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 175.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 36,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,554,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,201,000 after purchasing an additional 74,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $55,935.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 532,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,318,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,427 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,880,777.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,122 shares in the company, valued at $34,813,954.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $55,935.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 532,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,318,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,077 shares of company stock worth $6,219,029 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne stock opened at $20.96 on Thursday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $30.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average is $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 0.69.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.40 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 54.53% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

