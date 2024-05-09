Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 4,565 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Century Communities worth $6,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Century Communities by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Century Communities by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Century Communities by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 8,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE CCS opened at $82.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.76. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $97.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.80 and a 200-day moving average of $82.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $948.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.67 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCS. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Century Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

