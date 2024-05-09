Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,532 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of ExlService worth $6,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ExlService alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 402.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,834,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,045,000 after purchasing an additional 13,487,495 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 407.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,605,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712,359 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 367.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,639,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790,373 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ExlService by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,391,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 394.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,123,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ExlService

In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $292,491.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,391.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $292,491.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,391.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $748,677.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,219.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ExlService Price Performance

ExlService stock opened at $30.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $33.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). ExlService had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $414.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.56 million. As a group, analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on EXLS shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ExlService

ExlService Company Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.