Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.09% of Metropolitan Bank worth $6,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 513,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,620,000 after buying an additional 158,745 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,487,000 after acquiring an additional 32,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.06. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

