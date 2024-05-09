Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 29,141 Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,141 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of TPG worth $6,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TPG alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG by 11.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,599,000 after purchasing an additional 229,481 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPG by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 630,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,988,000 after acquiring an additional 265,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPG by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,729,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,573,000 after purchasing an additional 182,885 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of TPG by 13.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,018,000 after purchasing an additional 58,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TPG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

TPG Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TPG opened at $43.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.38. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,088.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.60. TPG Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $47.20.

TPG Cuts Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. TPG had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $529.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,400.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Martin Davidson sold 39,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $1,637,159.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,465.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Martin Davidson sold 39,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $1,637,159.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,465.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joann Harris sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $72,411.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,434,129 shares of company stock worth $101,357,132 in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TPG in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on TPG from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered TPG from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TPG from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TPG from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPG

TPG Company Profile

(Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.