Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 7,714 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Rush Enterprises worth $6,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

In related news, SVP Jason Wilder sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $520,087.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,686.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Rush Enterprises Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $45.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.12. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $53.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.17%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

