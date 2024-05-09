Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,304 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Par Pacific worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the third quarter valued at $40,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PARR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Par Pacific from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Par Pacific from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

PARR opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average of $35.18.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 8.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $175,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,650.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $224,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $607,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $175,733.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,650.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

