Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODNFree Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,312 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.60% of Model N worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 1,594.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,682.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 7,862 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $207,399.56. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 237,845 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,274,351.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,243 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.55% of the company's stock.

MODN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Model N in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Model N presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.23. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Model N (NYSE:MODNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

