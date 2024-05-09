Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $6,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at $709,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 142,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,783,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 879 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total transaction of $1,268,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.23.

NYSE CRL opened at $235.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $275.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

