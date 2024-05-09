Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.01 Million Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,279 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Repligen worth $6,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Repligen by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $681,348.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $193,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,892,409.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,597 shares of company stock worth $5,039,532. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $165.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.56. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 662.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $211.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Repligen had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

