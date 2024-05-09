Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.10 Million Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,084 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Cogent Communications worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harspring Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 984,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,910,000 after buying an additional 409,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 828,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,028,000 after purchasing an additional 263,276 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,987,000 after purchasing an additional 263,313 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 630,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,941,000 after purchasing an additional 41,104 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 545,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,787,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $176,328.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 8,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $640,326.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,815,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,383,678.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total value of $176,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,669,997 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cogent Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $63.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.39. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.82 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 135.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

