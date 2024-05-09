Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.72 Million Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 63,834 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $6,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LW. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,417,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,986,000 after buying an additional 77,937 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Lamb Weston by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,473,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,274,000 after purchasing an additional 93,127 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,466,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,563,000 after purchasing an additional 197,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,188,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,930,000 after purchasing an additional 25,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,145,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,910,000 after buying an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

NYSE:LW opened at $83.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.41 and a 1-year high of $117.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

